Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 290 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.82. 1,016,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

