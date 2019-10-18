Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.