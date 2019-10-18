Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $298.36. 3,242,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,288,594. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

