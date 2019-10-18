Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

