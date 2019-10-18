Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,680 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 14.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.