Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,111 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Noble Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Noble Energy by 31.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 483,966 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,557. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.