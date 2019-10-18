Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $2,159,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 108,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 137,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

