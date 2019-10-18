Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 99.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 236.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,609.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 33,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,530. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,869,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

