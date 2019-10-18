Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 410,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,262. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

