Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,215 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,203. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

