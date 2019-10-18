Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Shares of EDV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $149.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

