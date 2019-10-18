Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/11/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2019 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/2/2019 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 9/30/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
  • 9/12/2019 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 9/9/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.
  • 9/9/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
  • 8/29/2019 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/22/2019 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 421,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lonnel Coats sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $34,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,925 shares of company stock worth $3,334,671. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

