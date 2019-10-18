Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WB. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

WB stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Weibo has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

