WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get WEIR GRP PLC/S alerts:

WEGRY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.