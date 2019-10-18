Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $19.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,561. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $335.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor purchased 2,860 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,145.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,160 shares of company stock valued at $221,509. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $13,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $1,688,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $357,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

