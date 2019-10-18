Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $57.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

