Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $2.35 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,051,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.