Wells Fargo & Co Trims Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price to $130.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 379,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,515. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.