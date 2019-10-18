Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Stock Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MTT opened at $21.81 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

