Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. 152,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,715. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.