WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 534,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,071,650.00. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 729,564 shares of company stock worth $4,229,419. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,784,000 after acquiring an additional 565,532 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 350.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 181.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 397.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73,813 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.55. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

