William Blair Begins Coverage on USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

William Blair began coverage on shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,176,000 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,209,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,564,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,998 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $178,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.