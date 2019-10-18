William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

WLH stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $758.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

