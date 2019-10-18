Winding Tree (LIF) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.01138951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

