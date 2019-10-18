Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 1,623,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,162,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.