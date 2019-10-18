Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 2,410,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.37. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.39.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.