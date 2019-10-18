Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,159. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

