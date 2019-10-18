Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 1,039,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,230. Jumia Technologies AG – has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $565.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

