Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 253,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,165. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.