Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. 2,343,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,940. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

