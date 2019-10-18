Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Trims Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after buying an additional 69,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.36. The stock had a trading volume of 209,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $567.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

