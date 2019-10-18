Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €190.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €192.95 ($224.36).

Shares of WDI stock traded down €7.50 ($8.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €111.65 ($129.83). The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.42. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €178.40 ($207.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

