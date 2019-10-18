WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.