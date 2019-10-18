Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.31

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$38.31 ($27.17) and last traded at A$38.31 ($27.17), with a volume of 2448721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$37.38 ($26.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

In related news, insider Bradford Banducci sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.65 ($25.99), for a total transaction of A$4,764,370.00 ($3,378,985.82). Also, insider Jillian Broadbent purchased 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$37.77 ($26.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,101.24 ($64,610.81).

Woolworths Group Company Profile (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

