WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.40

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 7357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in WP Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

