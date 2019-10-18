WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 985 ($12.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,096.15 ($14.32).

WPP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 916.20 ($11.97). The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,065.50 ($13.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 979.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 951.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

