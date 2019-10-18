X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. Jiayin Group (NYSE:JFIN) Financial Contrast

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get X Financial alerts:

This table compares X Financial and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.63 $128.44 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $419.16 million 1.34 $88.98 million $0.44 23.93

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Jiayin Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 29.18% 26.58% 17.87% Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats Jiayin Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.