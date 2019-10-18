XGOX Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 633.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. XGOX has a market capitalization of $127,591.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00034852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089356 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,998.13 or 1.00517872 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003518 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.