Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, approximately 864,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 621,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

