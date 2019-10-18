Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.55. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,410 shares.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

