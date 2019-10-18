Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on YMAB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of YMAB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,741. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,028. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

