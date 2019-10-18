Yandex (YNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yandex stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.98. Yandex has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

