YY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.64.

YY stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 415,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YY will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of YY by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

