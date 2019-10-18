YY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YY in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 7,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,195. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that YY will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in YY by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,874,000 after acquiring an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in YY by 218.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 575,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in YY by 78.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 224,800 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in YY by 226.8% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 315,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in YY by 174.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 322,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

