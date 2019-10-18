Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 41,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dana by 15.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,978,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 530,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dana by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after acquiring an additional 270,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dana by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after acquiring an additional 273,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 231,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

