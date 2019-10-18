Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post sales of $100.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $101.80 million. Dmc Global posted sales of $87.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year sales of $408.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.09 million to $411.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $449.43 million, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $457.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 229,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,876. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $6,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

