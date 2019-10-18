Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.51 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

MTW stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $397.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Manitowoc by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manitowoc by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

