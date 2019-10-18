Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce $403.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $423.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

