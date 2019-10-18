Zacks: Analysts Set $48.00 Target Price for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $104,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 335.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. 8,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,495. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.57.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

