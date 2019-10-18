Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the lowest is $3.37. Amgen reported earnings of $3.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $16.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $203.58 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

